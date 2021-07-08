Since the start of the pandemic, people wanting to go on holiday abroad have had to deal with last-minute rule changes, cancellations and the potential of quarantine.

The government revealed its plan on Thursday to end months on travel uncertainty and use the protection of Covid-19 vaccines to open up travel again.

But what does the plan include and how will it affect your holiday?

Where can I travel to without quarantining?

The new rules, revealed by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in the House of Commons, will soon allow people who have had two doses of the vaccine to travel to any of the amber list countries without facing a 10-day period of quarantine on return to England.

Apart from a few caveats, the changes will mean there will be the same restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers returning from amber and green list countries.

The government is also planning to lift the guidance that people should not travel to countries on the amber list.

What are the new travel rules?

Play video

Popular tourist destinations like Spain, Portugal and France are all on that list, so double-jabbed tourists will soon be able to travel there without quarantining on return.

There are no changes to the rules about red list countries with people returning from destinations such as India, Kenya and Qatar still facing a 10 day stay in a quarantine hotel.

Mr Shapps did warn "an amber list country could still turn red” meaning tourists may still face disruption in the future.

When will the changes take effect?

The changes will take effect from July 19 - the same day the government is expected to ease almost all legal Covid restrictions in England.

However, that does not mean all double-jabbed travellers can jet off to amber list countries, safe in the knowledge they will not need to quarantine on return.

A person is only fully vaccinated, in the new policy, 14 days after they have had their second jab so some may have to wait a little longer to be impacted by the new rules.

What about children - will they have to isolate?

Children under 18 are not yet being offered vaccines and, even if they were, the current dosing guidance would mean it would take months for them to be fully vaccinated and be able to avoid quarantine.

But, fortunately for families with children, the government have said that those under 18 will be exempt from the need to quarantine on return from amber list countries.

Those who have just turned, or about to turn, 18-years-old may have their travel plans put on hold as they wait to get their two doses.

Will I still need to get tested on returning?

While the rules certainly make it easier to travel to a wider range of destinations, things will still not be the same as before the pandemic.

Testing will remain a significant part of travelling to an amber list country.

People who have had two doses will be required to take a Covid-19 test three days before returning to prove they do not have the virus.

They will also have to take a test on or before the second day of their return, but they will now be exempt from the day eight test.

Children will also be exempt from having an eighth day test and, if they are between the ages of five and 10, will only have to take a day two test.

Children who are four and under will be exempt from all testing and isolation requirements.

What about if I am an expat who didn't have my vaccine in the UK?

The government's plan rests on the UK vaccination programme, meaning it will not cover anyone who did not have a vaccine from the NHS.

A British citizen living in another country, who had their vaccine abroad, would still have to quarantine from July 19 when returning from an amber list country.

The government say they are looking into expanding the programme for foreign travellers.

Do these changes only apply to England?

Matters of Health are devolved meaning the plans will only effect England for the moment.

Recently, the devolved nations in the UK have kept their travel policies, including their green list, relatively aligned.

But the transport secretary said the policy he announced "may differ" in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The devolved nations have not yet confirmed their plans.