UK Covid cases rise by 32,551 in a day as death toll increases by 35

The UK has reported more than 32,500 new cases of Covid for the second time this week, according to the latest figures from the UK government.

In total, the government confirmed 32,551 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

However, it is worth noting the data from the government shows there are 2,636 patients in hospital with coronavirus.

In contrast, on January 23 - where there was 33,552 people testing positive for Covid, there were significantly more people in hospital with Covid on this date - 37,398.

The UK also recorded 35 further deaths from Covid bringing the UK total to 128,336.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

There were 28,421 new cases of Covid England reported on Thursday and 31 further deaths.

Scotland

Scotland recorded 2,802 new cases of Covid and four more deaths.

Wales

Wales reported no new deaths today but did record 701 new cases.

Northern Ireland

There were no new deaths from Covid in Northern Ireland on Thursday and 627 new cases.