Police bodycam footage shows officers rescuing a six-year-old girl after she was kidnapped while playing outside in Kentucky.

Witnesses to the kidnapping called 911 with a partial registration number plate and a detailed description of the event.

Several units, including air and dog units, responded to deal with the situation, the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement.

Around 30 minutes after the kidnapping was reported, officers located the suspect’s car and were able to rescue the girl and apprehend the man.

Officers were able to rescue the little girl 30 minutes after she was taken. Credit: Louisville Police Department/EVN

Footage shows one officer locating the suspect and another officer opening the passenger door of the suspect’s car and picking up the girl who is crying and saying: "I want my daddy."

According to news reports, he told police he realised what he had done was wrong and started driving back towards the spot from where he had grabbed the girl.

No injuries to the kidnapped girl were reported.

The man was charged with kidnapping a minor and was booked into a local jail with bail set at $1 million (£720,000), a local news outlet said.