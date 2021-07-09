Play video

ITV News Correspondent Paul Davies has been speaking to Belle about the wonderful moment she met her hero

It was one of the iconic moments of an historic night - Mason Mount running into the stands to hand his England shirt to a 10-year-old fan after beating Denmark 2-1.

What that felt like, Belle McNally cannot put into words: "I don't know how to explain how special it is. It's just crazy. I didn't expect it at all. It's just unbelievable."

The young super fan told ITV News: "I just grabbed it and hugged it straight away. It was so many different emotions".

Her theory is that the midfielder saw her in the stands during the Three Lions' semi-final clash, where she was waving an England flag with Mount's name on it.

The surprises have kept coming too.

ITV's This Morning showed Belle a message from her hero, with Mount telling the youngster her "special reaction" to his gift "topped off" his night.

One of her favourite parts about the shirt?

"It still smells like him," Belle says.

But don't worry, she told us "it's not sweaty, surprisingly!"

England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final When is the final happening? The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium. Can I get a ticket? While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat. Where can I watch the game on TV or online? The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only). What if I'm watching it at a pub? Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said. The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.

