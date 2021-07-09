England shirts are becoming harder to come by as retailers struggle to keep up with rising demand.

Any fans looking to don the England Men's Euro 2020 shirt ahead of the final against Italy on Sunday may instead have to settle for t-shirts, training tops or hoodies.

Football shirt sales in the UK increased 317%, according to data from buy-now-pay-later firm Klarna, even before the Euros began.

Many are now unable to now find replica kits.

JD Sports’ website has sold out of England replica kits, and Sports Direct, as of Friday lunchtime, only had extra small and extra-large in stock.

Nike’s website also appears to have run out of the vast majority of England shirts, with the only available sizes remaining for children.

Even England away shirts seem to be out of stock.

But the sought-after England Men’s shirt for Euro 2020 looks to be out of reach from major retailers for now.

England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final When is the final happening? The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium. Can I get a ticket? While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat. Where can I watch the game on TV or online? The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only). What if I'm watching it at a pub? Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said. The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Britons are expected spend hundreds of millions in preparation for the big game.

Another £2.32 billion has been paid out for food and drink to consume at home throughout the tournament, with £358 million set to be spent on snacks and drinks for Sunday’s game alone, according to a report by Vouchercodes.co.uk and the Centre for Retail Research (CRR).

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) predicts England fans will buy 7.1 million pints on Sunday.

By the end of the competition, it is estimated that £815 million will have been spent in pubs and hospitality venues, with 32.6 million pints sold, the report said.