'For sure it’s the biggest game in my career so far': Harry Kane looks ahead to Sunday's final

England’s Euro 2020 final with Italy is the “biggest game of our careers”, says Harry Kane, who admitted comparisons with England’s only cup-winning captain “motivate” him.

Kane will lead Gareth Southgate’s side out onto the Wembley pitch on Sunday in what will be only the men’s second ever major final – the last being at the World Cup in 1966.

Bobby Moore was the captain on that day 55 years ago and Kane says it gives him confidence to be mentioned alongside England’s greatest players.

But his first and only focus is on Sunday, he tells ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott, in what he described as a “very tough game”.

Harry Kane celebrating England's win over Denmark. Credit: PA

“For sure it’s the biggest game in my career so far, probably the biggest game of all our careers so far,” he said.

“I spoke before about doing something special with England would probably always surpass anything at club level just because of the magnitude, the long wait for a final, the long wait to win a trophy.

“We have that opportunity.”

Kane added the players are only focused on “doing the job” and thinking about Italy’s strengths and how to exploit their weaknesses.

Asked how it would feel to rank alongside Moore as a captain lifting a trophy for England, he said: “Whenever your name is mentioned in the same company as players like that, it only gives you motivation, gives you confidence.

ITV News Europe Editor James Mates and ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott on how Italy and England are preparing for Sunday's final

“It would be an incredible achievement, we’ve all waited so long as players, as public, as people to see us in a final. So these are the opportunities you have to grab with both hands.

“We have an amazing chance to win our second major trophy as a country. The players we have had over the years, and produced, we feel proud to be representing them as well.”

Bobby Moore is the only England captain to ever lift a trophy. Credit: PA

England had an objective to build a connection with the fans in 2018 at the last World Cup, he said, which is when fan enthusiasm for the team appeared to grow.

Songs were chanted for Southgate and the team’s anthem for Euro 96 has been replayed ever since, with more and more fans and observers impressed not just with the players performance on the pitch but their conduct off it.

It has led to suggestions that this is the most socially conscious England squad ever.

The team’s priority, however, is to win the final and Kane admitted the thought of lifting the trophy has crossed his mind.

'There is a good belief in this team'

“As players you think of that moment, you dream of that moment, obviously we are all grounded enough to know we have got a very tough game on our hands on Sunday,” he said.

“But there is a good belief in this team, we came close a few years ago, so to bounce back in this tournament and go one step further has been a great sign, a great mentality that we’ve created.

But, of course, we all want to win. You play football to win, you dream of these moments as a kid, lifting trophies for your country, and we have that opportunity now.”

