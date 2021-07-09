Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this week's episode, Chris and Lizzie are on the road and on the set of Coronation Street.

The Queen visited the long-running soap to celebrate its 60th year on our screens and find out what it's like filming during the pandemic.

Her Majesty toured the famous street, popped into The Rovers Return and was even presented with a “Corrie Cobble” on her visit.

Plus, we discuss how the royals marked the NHS' 73rd birthday and which songs make Prince Charles want to get up and dance.

