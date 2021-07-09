Football anthems have flooded the charts ahead of England’s clash with Italy on Sunday.

Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home) by Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds, which has been ringing out since England’s victory over Denmark, has zoomed up to the charts into the top five ahead of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

It is at number four in the charts, up from 22 last week, according to the Official Charts Company.

Vindaloo by Fat Les has also re-entered the top 40 at number 36, its highest chart peak since 2010.

Neil Diamond’s 1971 hit Sweet Caroline, which has become an unofficial anthem of the tournament and was sung by fans and players on the pitch after the win on Wednesday, re-enters at 48.

Meanwhile Ole (We Are England) by Krept & Konan, S1lva and M1llionz is new at 59, and New Order’s 1990 chart-topper World In Motion is back in the charts at 61.

Atomic Kitten’s reimagining of their chart-topping hit Whole Again, renamed Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again), which was released on Tuesday, is new at 86.

Away from football, Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits holds steady in the top spot, while Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo hangs on to second place. Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis, David Guetta and Little Mix climbs to three.

England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final When is the final happening? The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium. Can I get a ticket? While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat. Where can I watch the game on TV or online? The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only). What if I'm watching it at a pub? Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said. The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.

The top five is rounded out by Italian Eurovision winners Maneskin, who hold steady with their hit I Wanna Be Your Slave - they spoke to ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar about their predictions for the final.

In the album chart, Rodrigo returns to number one with Sour, fending off Queen’s Greatest Hits collection, which settles for the second spot after enjoying a boost in sales thanks to a 40th anniversary re-issue.

Doja Cat’s Planet Her hangs on at number three, while Jack Savoretti, who topped the charts last week with Europiana, falls to four.

Bo Burnham’s Inside (The Songs) hits a new peak on the album chart, climbing to five.

