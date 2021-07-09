The number of Covid cases reported in the past 24 hours has reached a six month high once more, with 35,707 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

It's the highest daily increase since January 22.

According to the government data, a further 29 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus - bringing the UK total to 128,365.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

The vast majority of new cases were reported in England, with 31,231 new confirmed cases. A further 22 deaths were also recorded.

Wales

In Wales, 655 new cases of Covid have been recorded. Public Health Wales reported one new death of a patient who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: PA

Scotland

In Scotland, 3,216 new cases of Covid have been reported in the past 24 hours. There have been six new reported deaths of people who have tested positive for the virus.

Northern Ireland

A further 605 positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Northern Ireland, out of 3,180 individuals tested, according to the Department of Health.

There have been no further coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24-hour reporting period, leaving the official death toll as recorded by the department at 2,156.