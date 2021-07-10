Play video

ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott on England's advantage over Italy at the Euro 2020 final

England's manager Gareth Southgate said the team want to "bring the trophy home" at the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday night.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of the final, alongside captain Harry Kane, the England boss said the team are "here to win".

He was talking after the Three Lions received a letter from the Queen praising their spirit and commitment, but Southgate says it is about what happens at Wembley on Sunday.

“It has been fantastic to have the letter from the Queen to all of the team and the recognition the players have gone about this in the right way,” he said.

“But we’re in a final and we’re here to win. Now we want to go and bring the trophy home.”

England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final When is the final happening? The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium. Can I get a ticket? While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat. Where can I watch the game on TV or online? The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only). What if I'm watching it at a pub? Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said. The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.

The team are hoping to follow in the footsteps of the World Cup heroes of 1966 with victory over Italy when the two sides meet on Sunday night.

England's second major tournament final offers an unforgettable opportunity to Southgate and his players, who are looking to end the 55-year wait for a trophy by lifting a first ever European Championship crown.

Kane said the team is determined to deliver for the fans.

“That is the challenge now. We have been knocking down barriers on the way but we have to go out there and win it,” he said.

“To see the fans on the street and see the reception we have had, it has just shown us how big of an occasion it is.

“We know how much it means to the English fans so we are proud to be representing them and hopefully we can do them proud tomorrow night.”

England left St George’s Park for the final time on Saturday afternoon and headed south, with staff lining the road out of the training base as hundreds of people waited outside to wave them off.

And crowds cheered the squad as they walked off the coach at their hotel in London, singing the now notorious football anthem - Three Lions (Football's Coming Home).

The whole nation is behind the team, with a good luck message from David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and the Lightning Seeds – who are behind the anthemic Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home) – being projected onto the white cliffs of Dover ahead of the match, alongside a video of their hit song.

The track, which is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary, has once again been the soundtrack to England’s tournament, re-entering the top 5 of the Official Charts at number 4 on Friday, following the semi-final win over Denmark.

Play video

During the news conference Southgate confirmed that Phil Foden is a doubt for the match due to a foot injury.

“He is a doubt, we have been on the bus for a couple of hours so the medical team will do their final checks,” the manager said.

“He is definitely doubtful, although it is not something that is serious it is just whether he can play tomorrow night.”

England manager Gareth Southgate speaks to his team during a training session at St George's Park. Credit: PA

The England boss also called on home fans not to disrespect the Italian national anthem before the match on Sunday night.

“It’s important our fans always respect the opposition,” he said.

“We know that when we play abroad and fans boo our anthem it inspires them more. I don’t think it will help the team.

“We can intimidate the team booing during the game, but it is different for the anthem.”

The Italian side also held a press conference on Saturday, with manager Roberto Mancini and captain Giorgio Chiellini.

Chiellini reckons England have players on their bench good enough to have reached the final of Euro 2020.

Much has been made of how Italy’s veteran Juventus central defensive partnership of Chiellini, 36, and Leonardo Bonucci, 34, will cope with England’s youthful frontline.

Italy's Giorgio Chiellini.

Chiellini, though, insists it is not just all about shackling the likes of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, with Italy aware of the strength in depth running through the Three Lions’ squad.

“Obviously Kane and Sterling are different players than the other strikers England have, with their own qualities, but they are all top players,” the Italian captain told a press conference.

“It almost makes me laugh because I think England’s bench could probably have made it to the final on their own because they have some extraordinary players.

“We are going to try to limit their characteristics where we can, but thankfully it is not an individual game.

“It is a team game and it is not necessarily important whether Chiellini and Bonucci come up against Kane and Sterling – ultimately it is whether Italy can beat England."

Italy manager Roberto Mancini with his players during a training session on Saturday.

Mancini, who has transformed the Azzurri since taking charge following the disappointment of their failure to reach the 2018 World Cup, has called for one last push from his players.

“We need to stay calm. We know what a tough game it will be, for a number of reasons,” the former Manchester City boss said.

“England are a good side and have a lot of good players on the bench, but if we have made it this far that also means that we are a good team.

“We need to be absolutely concentrated on our football and understand it is the final hurdle.”

Watch the full news conference with Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane here:

England v Italy kicks off at 8pm on Sunday, July 11. Coverage starts on ITV from 6.30pm - it will also be available to stream live on the ITV Hub.