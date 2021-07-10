England face Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday at Wembley, as the hosts aim to win the competition for the first time.

Roberto Mancini's side have quality throughout the team and have looked like one of the favourites since the start of the competition.

Here's three Italy players to watch out for in the final.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Despite being only 22 years old, the goalkeeper already has 32 caps for Italy. He made his debut for AC Milan aged just 16, which is a remarkable for someone who plays in net.

His talents were quickly recognised by the national team and he played for the Azzurri just a year later, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to ever represent Italy.

He has repeatedly proved why he is Italy’s undisputed No 1 throughout the Euros with some fabulous saves and crucially stopped Alvaro Morata’s penalty in the semi-final against Spain. His calming presence at the back has been important for Roberto Mancini’s side who have been more free-flowing than Italy teams of the past. Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa shoots at goal against Wales. Credit: PA

The surname Chiesa is familiar to football fans, as his father Enrico had a fine career with Sampdoria, Parma and Fiorentina in the 1990s and early 2000s, including 22 caps for his country.

Federico is following in his footsteps on the international scene, although has already surpassed Chiesa senior’s cap count. In this tournament alone he has scored two vital goals in the knockout stages to help his team through to the final.

Chiesa was a late developer, forcing him to adopt Cristiano Ronaldo’s work ethic to get him into the physical condition for top level football. “When I wasn’t playing, I’d try to think – I’ll play the next one,” Chiesa said. “Working hard in training really paid off, it’s the push that got me to Serie A and now has me trying to improve week by week.”

Lorenzo Insigne

Lorenzo Insigne scores a fine goal against Belgium. Credit: PA

Another of Italy’s impressive forwards, the Napoli man has the nickname Il Magnifico thanks to abundance of talent.

His delectable skill has been a driving force down the wing, with his ability to cut in from the left causing plenty of problems for full-backs throughout Euro 2020.

He scored in the opening game against Turkey and the quarter-final victory over Belgium, a sign of his fine form.

He set up Italy’s progress into the semi, too, thanks to a wondrous pass with the outside of his right foot to set up Chiesa.

England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final When is the final happening? The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium. Can I get a ticket? While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat. Where can I watch the game on TV or online? The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only). What if I'm watching it at a pub? Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said. The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.

