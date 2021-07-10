UEFA has fined the FA €30,000 (£25,630) after a laser pointer was shone in the face of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in Wednesday night’s Euro 2020 semi-final.

The punishment, confirmed on Saturday by UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body, came after Images showed a green laser flickering over Schmeichel's face as he prepared to take on England skipper Harry's Kane's penalty in the first period of extra-time.

Schmeichel managed to keep out the initial strike - but Kane followed up the rebound to score to earn England a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

Two other charges were levelled for incidents before and during the game.

England was charged with “disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem” after home fans booed the Denmark national anthem and the lighting of fireworks inside Wembley.

England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final When is the final happening? The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium. Can I get a ticket? While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat. Where can I watch the game on TV or online? The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only). What if I'm watching it at a pub? Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said. The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate’s men, meanwhile, are making their final preparations for Sunday’s date with destiny against Italy at Wembley.

The England manager has tried to rally fans around his team for the men's side's first major final since 1966.

He spoke of the squad's role in driving "tolerance and inclusion" in modern England.

It comes amid suggestions this England team may be the most socially conscious squad the Three Lions has assembled.