England v Italy: Prince William 'excited' for England’s Euro final as he wishes team luck
The Duke of Cambridge shared his excitement and said the whole country is behind England’s footballers as they go for glory in the Euro 2020 final.
Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, said he “can’t really believe this is happening” ahead of the highly anticipated match against Italy on Sunday night.
The Duke, who attended England's last two games in Wembley, and will also be there for the final showdown, said: “Gareth (Southgate), Harry (Kane), and to every member of the England team on and off the pitch, I just want to wish you the very best of luck for tonight.
“What a team performance it’s been. Every member of the squad has played their part, and all the back room team as well have been truly essential.
“I can’t really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the very best of luck.
“You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So, bring it home.”
The Duke's message comes after the Queen paid tribute to the “spirit, commitment and pride” of the England football team in a good luck message ahead of the Euro 2020 final.
In a letter to manager Gareth Southgate and his team, the monarch recalled presenting the Jules Rimet trophy to Bobby Moore almost six decades ago.
She also congratulated the Three Lions on reaching the final of the European Championship and sent her good wishes for the big game tomorrow "with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves”.
England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final
When is the final happening?
The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium.
Can I get a ticket?
While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat.
Where can I watch the game on TV or online?
The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only).
What if I'm watching it at a pub?
Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said.
The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.