The Duke of Cambridge shared his excitement and said the whole country is behind England’s footballers as they go for glory in the Euro 2020 final.

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, said he “can’t really believe this is happening” ahead of the highly anticipated match against Italy on Sunday night.

The Duke, who attended England's last two games in Wembley, and will also be there for the final showdown, said: “Gareth (Southgate), Harry (Kane), and to every member of the England team on and off the pitch, I just want to wish you the very best of luck for tonight.

“What a team performance it’s been. Every member of the squad has played their part, and all the back room team as well have been truly essential.

“I can’t really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the very best of luck.

“You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So, bring it home.”

The Duke's message comes after the Queen paid tribute to the “spirit, commitment and pride” of the England football team in a good luck message ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

In a letter to manager Gareth Southgate and his team, the monarch recalled presenting the Jules Rimet trophy to Bobby Moore almost six decades ago.

She also congratulated the Three Lions on reaching the final of the European Championship and sent her good wishes for the big game tomorrow "with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves”.