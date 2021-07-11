England footballers have been hailed as heroes who should be “so proud” of themselves for their efforts in a historic Euro 2020 campaign which ended in defeat after a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Fans were left devastated when the nation’s dreams of being crowned champions of Europe in front of a home crowd at Wembley Stadium were crushed in the final seconds on Sunday night.

Italy ended the Three Lions’ bid for glory with a 3-2 victory on penalties in London, in a game which had earlier seen ticketless fans breach security to get into the stadium.

England fans at the fan zone in Trafford Park, Manchester are dejected after England lose Credit: Martin Rickett/PA

The squad carried the hopes of the entire country as the England team reached their first major final in more than half a century.

The players should be “so proud” of themselves for their efforts, the Duke of Cambridge said, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they “deserve great credit”.

Prince William, who was at the match with the Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George, urged the players to “hold your heads high”.

In a tweet from the Kensington Royal account, signed W, the Duke congratulated the Italian football team on their win.

He wrote: “Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory. @England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves - I know there’s more to come”.

Mr Johnson, who was also at the match with his wife Carrie, tweeted: “That was a heartbreaking result to end #Euro2020 but Gareth Southgate and his @England squad played like heroes.

“They have done the nation proud and deserve great credit".

England’s early lead, putting them 1-0 up just two minutes into the first half and prompting ecstasy from the crowd including a beaming Prince George, was not enough to clinch victory as Italy equalised in the second half.

Among the 60,000 people in attendance were former England player David Beckham, model Kate Moss and actor Tom Cruise.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who was present at Wembley for the final, tweeted: “To @England: thank you. You have inspired and united our nation both on and off the pitch at every turn. “We could not be any prouder of what you have achieved. We still believe. #England”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sent his commiserations to a team that demonstrates “the very best of our country”.

He tweeted: “Heartbreaking. On and off the pitch, this team is the very best of our country.

“They’ve done us proud”.

Amid an outpouring of gratitude for England’s vanquished players, Adele was among the famous faces thanking the team for a captivating tournament.

The London-born singer watched the final from the US and shared a picture showing her in her England shirt after the game.

“You did us so proud!” Adele wrote. “You brought our game home and brought us all together”.

Dua Lipa said she was watching the game during a video shoot and shared a picture of her impromptu set up.

After Italy had been declared champions, the pop star posted a picture of Saka and wrote: “All the boys made us so proud!!!!! Well done on such a great game!

“We love you England we’ll bring it home soon enough”.

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher sent a message of support to 19-year-old Arsenal star Saka, whose penalty was saved by Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

He tweeted: “Love saka.”

He added: “It’s all good Bruv I love you kid we go and smash the World Cup. It is what it it is.”

Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom shared a smiling selfie and wrote: “Heads up England! So much to be proud of. “You are a team to beat, a team we love and support and a team we respect.” Idris Elba shared a picture of Saka while model Jourdan Dunn posted snaps of all the players who failed to score a penalty, as well as Raheem Sterling, and wrote: “KINGS”.

After the match, riot police could be seen breaking through crowds outside Wembley Stadium as fans departed.

Beer bottles were thrown amid chants against Italy and the Metropolitan Police said there had been 45 arrests by officers policing the final.

The force said: “A number of officers remain on duty, helping fans leaving Wembley or central London. We are there to look out for your safety.”

Police also confirmed they are investigating after footage was posted online appearing to show people being punched and kicked inside the stadium.

A security breach ahead of the match saw a “small group” of people get into the stadium without tickets, prompting officials and police to work together in efforts to identify and remove them.

The Football Association denounced those who forced their way in as “an embarrassment” and vowed to work with authorities to “take action” against them.

In a statement posted on Twitter, a spokesperson said: “We strongly condemn the behaviour of a group of people that forced their way into Wembley Stadium before the EURO 2020 Final. This is entirely unacceptable.

“These people are an embarrassment to the England team and to all of the true fans who wanted to enjoy one of the most important matches in our history.”

Elsewhere “gutted” fans said they remained proud of the team after the penalty defeat.

At the PaddyPark fans zone in Newcastle, Jake Shepherd, a 19-year-old project coordinator, said he was “gutted” but the tournament run “sets us for the World Cup – who says we cannot win it?”.

Student Jack Brown, 18, said: “I’m sad we lost but they have done so well.

“I’m proud of this team.”