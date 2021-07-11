Play video

Here's what the likes of Dizzee Rascal, Craig David and Martine McCutcheon had to say to the England team

The pressure is on the Three Lions ahead of their big game against Italy at Wembley later today when the eyes of the country will be on manager Gareth Southgate and his team who are hoping to do their fans proud and bring home the Euro 2020 cup.

A win for captain Harry Kane and his squad would be the first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup success for the men’s football team, which also took place at Wembley Stadium in London.

England v Italy: What you need to know about the Euro 2020 final When is the final happening? The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium. Can I get a ticket? While the capacity for the final, along with both semi-finals which have all been at Wembley, has been increased to more than 60,000, it seems there is little hope of securing a ticket if you do not already have one. As it stands, there are no tickets on sale on the Uefa website for the final. Most ticket sales took place in 2019, long before the matches in each stage of the knockout stage of the competition were known. If the situation changes, however, and more tickets do become available, fans would likely need to stump up hundreds – if not thousands – of pounds to secure a seat. Where can I watch the game on TV or online? The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only). What if I'm watching it at a pub? Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said. The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.

The hopes of the nation rest on the team’s shoulders, but the support has been unwavering as messages of good luck have poured in from royalty, celebrities, sports stars, politicians and the general public.

The Queen praised England’s “spirit, commitment and pride” and sent her good wishes to the team, while her grandson the Duke of Cambridge wished the team luck and shared his excitement ahead of the game.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Southgate and the team they had “already made history” while telling the squad to “bring it home!”.

Celebrities and sports stars also shared this enthusiasm, as they sent video messages to the team.

Former England goalkeeper, David Andrew Seaman, MBE, who played in the UEFA Euro 96 championship alongside Gareth Southgate, told the team this was their one and only chance.

“You’re in the final of the Euros, go out there and give it your best and do it for England. Come on England!” he said.

Rebecca Adlington, former British swimmer and two-time Olympic gold-medalist said: “We’ve all been loving watching you so far, we’re all behind you.

“Come on. It’s coming home. You’ve got this, keep the momentum going. Good luck!”

Boxer and two-time unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua had puns playing on Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

“Boys, what can I say, it’s been a 'Sterling' effort so far, the nation believes you 'Kane' go all the way, and I’m sure you’ll leave everything on the pitch.

“Now, go out there and do the business, you’ve got my support and I do believe: It’s coming home. Let’s go!”

Girl group Atomic Kitten's hit single 'Whole Again' was reimagined by football fans. Credit: PA

Natasha Hamilton, member of girl group Atomic Kitten whose hit single "Whole Again" was turned into a football chant with the lyrics changed to “football's coming home again”, sent a heartwarming message to the team to wish them luck.

“Hi boys, it’s Natasha here, just a little message to say we’re wishing you the best of luck, we know you’re going to do it because ‘football’s coming home again’,” she said, singing the altered chorus.

Football executive, commentator and former England women’s football team player, Eni Aluko, said: “This is amazing, I still can’t believe it. Good luck. Leave everything out there at Wembley and go on and win it”.

Actor James Norton said the team’s progress so far has been a victory already.

“Our little island, we’ve had a rough couple of years, so - whatever happens, it’s going to be fantastic.

“It’s already a victory, but it would be wonderful to bring it home, finally”.