England have taken fans on a dramatic, often tense and thrilling journey through Euro 2020.

From the moment Manchester City starlet Phil Foden revealed his Gazza-inspired blond hairdo, through to Harry Kane's calm rebound from a saved penalty to clinch the spot in the final, there have been some unforgettable moments.

Here we take a look at 10 of them, charting England's adventure.

Off and running

Raheem Sterling wheels away pursued by Mason Mount after scoring against Croatia Credit: PA

England's opening game on June 13 against Croatia was a chance to bury the ghosts of Russia 2018 when Luke Modric and his team snuffed out Southgate's side at the World Cup semi-final stage.

Raheem Sterling slots home the only goal of the game to get England's campaign off to a winning start.

Stuttering against the Scots

Glum England fans booed their team off at the final whistle against Scotland. Credit: PA

Next up, Scotland - the auld enemy. And a stuttering performance against a fired up Scotland side saw England booed off following a 0-0 draw.

Gareth Southgate came under fire for his negative team selection - the Scots were dreaming of making it through to the knock-out stages for the first time.

Solid if unspectacular

Goal-scorer Raheem Sterling celebrates with Jack Grealish. Credit: PA

Gareth Southgate answered the off-field clamour for change following the disappointing Scotland game by naming the mercurial Aston Villa star Jack Grealish in the starting line-up against the Czech Republic.

Grealish repaid his faith by supplying the cross for Raheem Sterling to bag his second goal of the tournament in the 1-0 win that set up a last 16 clash with ... Germany.

Sweet, sweet music

Harry Kane was left stuck for words as he tried to conduct an interview following England's 2-0 victory over arch rivals Germany in the Round of 16.

As ITV Sport posed the questions, the England skipper - who had broken his goal drought - stopped to listen to the Wembley crowd belting out 'Sweet Caroline'.

Southgate passion

Gareth Southgate celebrates in front of the England fans. Credit: PA

Throughout the tournament, manager Gareth Southgate has been calmness personified on the touchline and in pre- and post-match interviews.

But now and again, as he showed after the semi-final win against Denmark, the boss shows his passion.

Raising the roof

Jordan Henderson, right, celebrates his first international goal. Credit: PA

It was lift off for England in the quarter-final against Ukraine. After a blistering start that saw a rejuvenated Kane score after just four minutes, England turned on the power in the second half to fire in another three.

There was even time for Jordan Henderson to break a record, scoring his first international goal on his 67th appearance - the longest time for a debut England goal.

Team bonding

Bukayo Saka boards an inflatable unicorn for some well-earned downtime. Credit: FA

It's been a feature of England's tournament that the team get time to kick back and relax between games - and the inflatables that made a splash in Russia 2018 were brought out of retirement for Euro 2020.

Teenage winger Bukayo Saka clearly enjoyed making a splash in the pool at the St George's Park training camp.

Midfield star Kalvin Phillips tries his hand a shooting some hoops. Credit: FA

Meanwhile, other squad members showed off their basketball skills, including Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Keep the faith

Play video

Another semi-final heartache? Or would England bury the hoodoo after 55 years? Denmark - riding the wave of emotion following the on-field collapse of their talisman Christian Eriksen in their opening game - stood in England's way

In a tense game, an own goal by Danish skipper Simon Kjaer brought England level after conceding their first goal thanks to a brilliant Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick.

It was left to Kane to score the winner in extra time, netting the rebound after seeing Kasper Schmeichel save his disputed penalty.

And, the final reckoning...

The team look dejected after losing out on winning Euro 2020. Credit: PA

Sadly it was not to be for the England team, after they lost out on Euro 2020 in penalties.

The squad looked dejected and many players were in tears after narrowly missing out on a trophy for the first time in 55 years.

But the team can hold their head up high after scoring a place in the final for the first time in more than half a century and performing above and beyond everyone's expectations.