England manager Gareth Southgate has described the abuse directed at the players after the team's defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 as “unforgivable”.

“It’s just not what we stand for,” he said during a press conference on Monday.

“We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together, in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everybody and so that togetherness has to continue.

“We have shown the power our country has when it does come together and has that energy and positivity together.”

England manager Gareth Southgate consoles players Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

He joined a growing chorus of voices, including the Duke of Cambridge and the prime minister, condemning the vile racist abuse levelled at England players following the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 loss to Italy.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed from the spot on Sunday night as England went down on penalties. The Football Association said it was “appalled” by the abuse.

The trio’s social media pages were quickly flooded with racist comments while a mural of Rashford in Greater Manchester was defaced.

The Duke of Cambridge has said he is “sickened” by the racist abuse of England football players on social media following the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy, saying: “It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned the racist abuse, saying those responsible should be “ashamed of themselves”.

A spokesperson said: “The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media.

“We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.

“We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real life consequences.

“Social media companies need to step up and take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms, gather evidence that can lead to prosecution and support making their platforms free from this type of abhorrent abuse.”

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand said “social media platforms became the toxic and racist safe place for the ignorant and cowardly rats to start spouting their disgusting feelings.”“Hiding behind the safety blanket that is social media platforms these disgusting people can continually abuse our England players knowing that they are safe to be able to stay anonymous.”Twitter said they had removed over 1,000 abusive tweets since the final.

A spokesperson said: "The abhorrent racist abuse directed at England players last night has absolutely no place on Twitter. In the past 24 hours, through a combination of machine learning based automation and human review, we have swiftly removed over 1,000 tweets and permanently suspended a number of accounts for violating our rules - the vast majority of which we detected ourselves proactively using technology. We will continue to take action when we identify any Tweets or accounts that violate our policies. "

In response to the abuse, Southgate said: "We can’t control that. We can only set the example that we believe we should and represent the country in the way that we feel.“I think the players…have had a positive effect on lots of areas of society but we can’t affect everything. Other people have responsibilities in those areas and we’ve all got to work collectively to constantly improve those things.”

The Metropolitan Police also condemned the “unacceptable” abuse, adding it will be investigating the “offensive and racist” social media posts.

The force said in a statement on Twitter: “We are aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the #Euro2020 final.

“This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated”.

Labour are calling for the government to make social media "take responsibility" for the "despicable" racist abuse.

Shadow Sport Secretary Jo Stevens told ITV News that platforms needed to ban those posting the abuse and "get them off their platforms never to be allowed again".

She said the government should speed up the process of regulating social media firms adding "until we put the measures in place to make social media companies take responsibility for what goes on on their platforms, we will see this again and again and again."

A peak audience of 31m tuned into the Euro 2020 final on Sunday across BBC1 and ITV for the match that went all way. Manchester United players Jadon Sancho and Rashford were both brought on during the Euro final on Sunday and both missed their penalties in a tense shootout.

The pale writing appears to say F*** Sancho, another daubing which is harder to read appears to contain the words, S**te and B*****d.

The official Twitter account for the England men’s and women’s national teams offered support to the targeted players.

It said in a statement: “We’re disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight’s game.

“We stand with our players.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called on social media companies to do more to hold to account those responsible for sending online abuse.

He wrote on Twitter: “There is absolutely no place for racism in football or anywhere else.

“Those responsible for the disgusting online abuse we have seen must be held accountable – and social media companies need to act immediately to remove and prevent this hate.”

Football players and celebrities also stood by the England team and called out the "disgusting" racist comments on social media.Aston Villa player Ashley Young wrote that he was "gutted for the boys" who had "done this country proud and brought our nation together"."Within minutes the trolls started racially abusing players, it's ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING!!!" he Tweeted.

Activist, political commentator and author of the book 'This is why I resist', Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu wrote:

"The way England treats #MarcusRashford #Saka #Sancho will define it for the next decade not the #penalties. Some really ugly disgusting repulsive stuff out there". "England you are showing your true colours," she added.