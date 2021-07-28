Voting opens for St Clement's new Constable

People living in St Clement will take to the polls today to vote for a new Connétable.

The polling station at the Parish Hall is open from 8am until 8pm.

The manifestos of the two candidates, Simon Bree and Marcus Troy, can be found online.

Parishioners are reminded that strict public health measures will be in place, including a one-way system, physical distancing, hand sanitising stations and masks must be worn.

Those who are unwell or isolating can contact the Parish Hall to arrange for a home visit to cast their vote.

The result of the by-election will be published online and on social media this evening.

The successful candidate will fill the vacancy left by Constable Len Norman, who passed away in June. They will be sworn into office on Friday 30 July and will serve in the role until the general election next year.