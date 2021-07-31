Police have launched a murder investigation after a 19-year-old woman was found dead at a property in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to Unett Street, Lozells, just after 6am on Saturday where the teenager was found with fatal injuries.

The force said searches are underway to trace a man seen leaving the building shortly before the emergency services were called.

A manhunt is underway to find the suspect who is believed to have been known to the victim Credit: SnapperSK

He is believed to have been known to the dead woman, police said.

A cordon is in place at the property while forensic investigations take place.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from the West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: "This is a tragic death of a young woman with her whole life ahead of her. We are speaking to other residents at the multi-occupancy address and exploring CCTV to understand what has happened. We have a suspect who we are keen to speak to, who is thought to be known to the young woman."