Woman sexually assaulted in Torquay - police issue appeal

A police investigation is underway after a woman was sexually assaulted in Torquay.

The incident happened in the Torbay Road area of the Devon town between 11pm on Wednesday 22 September and 2am on Thursday 23 September.

The woman was the victim of a serious assault and is now being supported by specially-trained officers from Devon and Cornwall Police.

Police were conducting enquiries in the area on Saturday 25 September.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/083329/21.