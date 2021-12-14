The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been found after an almost eight-month search.

The infant, who was named George by hospital staff, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham, on April 22.

He was possibly only hours old when he was found- and was dressed in an orange and white stripy 'Dino Dude' tee-shirt, grey trousers and was wrapped in a grey and white zig zag pattern blanket.

Police released images of the clothes the baby was wearing when he was found. Credit: West Midlands Police

On Monday, West Midlands Police said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.

In a statement, the force thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their search.

Throughout the public appeal, police have stated that their priority for finding the mother was to ensure she was safe and supported.

Police have confirmed baby George is safe and well Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

No action is being taken against her and the police said she was "getting the care she needs".

“This is a very upsetting case, we would ask you not to speculate any further, as this is deeply distressing for those concerned,” West Midlands Police added.

The force also confirmed George is “doing really well and is being well cared for”.