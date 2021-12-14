The UK has recorded its highest number of daily Covid cases in almost a year as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

In the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 59,610 lab-confirmed cases in the UK, the highest daily total since January 9.

Figures also show a further 150 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 172,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

On Monday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that the UK Health Security Agency estimates that the true current number of “daily infections are around 200,000” as many people are not getting tested.

He added the Omicron variant is expected to become dominant in London as early as tomorrow.

Listen to our coronavirus podcast:

England

Cases rose by 53,093 in England, with a further 138 deaths reported.

This takes the overall death toll since the start of the outbreak to 127,479.

Scotland

In Scotland, where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday asked the public to limit contact before and after Christmas, cases rose by 3,117.

Deaths increased by six, pushing the overall figure up to 9,725.

Wales

The number of positive tests rose by 1,819 in Wales, while the death toll increased to 6,491 after two more deaths were confirmed.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: "1,581 positive cases and sadly, four deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours."