A further 78,610 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the UK over the last 24-hour reporting period, the highest daily total recorded since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The number of confirmed positive Covid cases jumped by just over 19,000 in 24 hours.

In the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday, the country recorded 165 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

19.1% more people have tested positive over the last seven days

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been more than 172,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

It comes as the government invites over-18s to book their booster jabs in order to stem the rapid rise of the Omicron variant. Covid passes were also rolled out across England on Wednesday.

England

129 of the 165 Covid-related deaths in the UK were recorded in England.

The nation has a coronavirus death toll of 127,608.

Meanwhile, 68,868 more positive tests were recorded, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 9,343,520.

Wales

2,431 people in Wales people tested positive for Covid, which means the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic is now 543,685.

10 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid. Wales' death toll is now 6,501.

Scotland

In Scotland, the death toll rose by 22 to 9,746.

Cases increased by 5,155 to 777,885.

Northern Ireland

There were four more coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland. The nation now has a death toll of 2,936.

And there were 2,156 more infections recorded, bringing the total number of positive tests to 345,196.