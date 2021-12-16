Play video

As Covid cases continue to rise across the UK, many people are staying at home while others are continuing with life as normal, reports ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen

Boris Johnson has denied imposing a “lockdown by stealth” as he warned people to “think carefully” before attending Christmas celebrations in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

But some Tories have alleged medical advisers are “running the show” on Covid policy, accusing the prime minister of bringing in a lockdown by the backdoor.

The PM urged people to be “cautious” about their activities during the festive period, but said the government does not “want to make your choices for you about your social life” during a visit to the Saga vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent.

Mr Johnson's comments come as England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty advised the public at a Downing Street press conference to prioritise events that “really matter to them” over the festive period.

Will we see Covid restrictions in the new year? Asks Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen

On Thursday, Prof Whitty told the Health and Social Care Committee that he did not wish to dictate to people what they can and cannot do.

But he added: “This is about saying to people, look, this is a period to prioritise. And also to be clear, (this) was a message the prime minister also said last night.”

He also suggested tougher measures may need to be introduced in the near future.

Chris Whitty: We may need to move up the ladder of intervention...

It understood the governments in Scotland and Wales are considering putting in place tougher restrictions than are currently in place in order to limit the spread of Omicron.

Prof Whitty's comments prompted anger from some Tory MPs.

Conservative MP for Beaconsfield, Joy Morrissey, tweeted: "I am increasingly concerned at public health pronouncements made in the media that already seem to exceed or contradict decisions made by our elected representatives. "Expert advice is important but decisions must be made by those we elect, who are democratically accountable."

Labour MP for North Croydon, Steve Reed, said her comments were "dangerous and unacceptable".

"Dominic Raab should demand she apologise for undermining public health messages that could save lives. If she doesn't, he should sack her," he wrote in a tweet.

Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, Conservative MP for Winchester Steve Brine said: “At a stroke the chief medical officer changed government policy and put this country, certainly hospitality… into effective lockdown.

“Can I ask – yes or no – is what Professor Whitty said last night now the policy of this government? That we should socialise carefully? What, in practical legal terms, does that mean?

“And on support, because advisers are now running the show – I bet none of them run a business facing complete ruin as a result of what was said last night – the Treasury is going to have to do more, because otherwise we risk ruining and wasting the amazing support that Her Majesty’s Treasury gave last year.”

While Treasury minister, Conservative frontbencher John Glen, insisted he will take his team out for lunch on Monday.

Business leaders have also expressed concern over calls for people to consider limiting their social contacts around Christmas.

Greg Parmley, chief executive of industry body Live, said: “The current lockdown by stealth is quickly pushing the live music sector to the edge.”

However, during his visit to Kent, Mr Johnson denied he was imposing a "lockdown by stealth".

Speaking to broadcasters, the prime minister said the situation was “very different” from last year.

“What we have is the additional protection of the vaccines, and the ability to test,” he said.

“So if you want to do something, if you want to go to an event or a party, then the sensible thing to do, if that’s a priority, the sensible thing to do is to get a test and to make sure that you’re being cautious.

“But we’re not saying that we want to cancel stuff, we’re not locking stuff down, and the fastest route back to normality is to get boosted.”

Many people have chosen to cancel their plans in the run up to Christmas, in a bid to avoid catching Covid and having to self-isolate over the festive period.

The Queen has called off her traditional pre-Christmas family party next week.

It is understood the decision was a precaution, with a Buckingham Palace source suggesting it could put too many people’s Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will cut his visit to the US short after Labour told to "get himself on a plane back from California" and address a fresh crisis facing the hospitality industry, which in on its knees as customers cancel bookings following advice from government scientists to reduce social contacts.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting urged the government to “hammer out a deal to help hospitality”, while health minister Gillian Keegan insisted there are still measures in place to help businesses through the pandemic.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

There are currently 15 people in hospital with the Omicron variant, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief medical adviser, Dr Susan Hopkins, told the Commons Health and Social Care Committee, but Prof Whitty said the “real number” will be “much bigger than that”.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

Speaking on Wednesday, Prof Whitty also said it is difficult to know what will happen with the NHS over the next four weeks, but he expects the height of the Omicron wave will fall faster than previous Covid-19 peaks. He added he thinks “each six months will be better than the last six months” when it comes to fighting coronavirus.

Prof Whitty said it is likely that vaccines and antiviral drugs will do “almost all of the heavy lifting” in tackling future variants.