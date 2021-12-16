Covid outbreaks cause havoc with Premier League fixture list

A number of Premier League fixtures have been postponed due to Covid outbreaks within clubs.

Thursday's game between Leicester and Tottenham was called off on the afternoon of the game, while it was confirmed Manchester United v Brighton on Saturday at Old Trafford is also off as the hosts only have seven players available.

United's trip to Brentford which was supposed to take place on Tuesday was postponed due to Covid issues.

Watford's trip to Burnley on Wednesday was also called off hours before kick-off.

Despite the postponements, the Premier League has confirmed matches will go ahead as planned where possible.

“While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks, it is the league’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible," the Premier League said in a statement."The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority."

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for the upcoming round of Premier League fixtures to be postponed to allow clubs to deal with coronavirus outbreaks.

“We think we should postpone the full round of Premier League games this weekend,” he said on Thursday morning.

“Covid cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs, everyone is dealing with it and having problems.

“To postpone this round and also the Carabao Cup round would give everyone a week at least, or four or five days to clean and do everything at the training ground so everything is clean and you break the chain.”

The Premier League has reintroduced Covid emergency measures across all clubs and added in extra testing in the wake of a season-high 42 positive Covid cases being recorded last week.

Thomas Frank has called for this weekend's matches to be postponed. Credit: PA

Further down the football pyramid, it was announced that Cardiff’s game with Derby in the Championship was the next game to be called off because of cases at both clubs.

A statement on the Bluebirds’ website read: “Due to a number of positive Covid-19 tests being recorded today at Cardiff and Derby’s training facilities, a decision between both clubs has been taken following consultation with the EFL to postpone Saturday’s fixture."

In League One Sheffield Wednesday v Accrington Stanley is off, in addition to Crewe's match at Gillingham.

Crawley’s League Two clash with Oldham and Barrow’s trip to Northampton on Saturday were also called off due to positive cases in the Crawley and Northampton camps.