Covid: What are the new rules for travelling from the UK to France?

France has announced new restrictions on people travelling from the United Kingdom to the country due to the spread of the Omicron Covid variant.

Those wishing to travel to France will need a "compelling reason" to do so from 11pm GMT on Friday 17 December.

What will people need to do before travelling?

Travellers will be required to present a negative PCR or TAG test less than 24 hours old, this has been shortened from the 48 hours, on departure.

A lateral flow test will be not accepted as proof of a negative result, regardless of vaccination status.

The "compelling reasons" include being a French and EU citizen, and their families, or UK nationals who are registered as resident in France returning to the country.

The French government list travelling if a close family member has died or is in a life-threatening condition is sufficient reason to enter the country from the UK.

People are not permitted to travel for tourism or business reasons.

A very quiet Eurostar departures area in London St Pancras International

Prior to travel a person will be required to register on a digital platform to prove where they will be staying in France.

What will travellers need to do upon arrival?

Upon arrival, travellers will have to quarantine for a 48-hour period, which will conclude if a negative PCR or TAG test is provided.

What have the French government said?

In a statement, the office of French Prime Minister Jean Castex said: “In the face of the extremely rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the United Kingdom, the government has chosen to reinstate compelling reasons for travel to and from the United Kingdom, and to strengthen the requirement for testing on departure and arrival.

“In the UK government’s own words, the UK will face a ‘tidal wave’ linked to the Omicron variant in the coming days.”

What is the situation in France?

There is growing pressure on hospitals in France from rising infections in recent weeks.

Delta remains the dominant variant in France, but Omicron is spreading so fast in Britain that it’s raising concerns across the Channel.

The UK recorded the highest number of confirmed new Covid-19 infections Wednesday since the pandemic began, and England’s chief medical officer warned the situation is likely to get worse as the Omicron variant drives a new wave of illness during the Christmas holidays.

Are there any exceptions?

Amid questions over how the new policy will affect cross-Channel trade, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said hauliers will be exempt.