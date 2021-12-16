Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have named their newborn daughter Romy, the prime minister has revealed during a trip to a vaccine centre.

Mrs Johnson also posted a photograph of the Romy on Instagram, explaining she's named after her aunt "Rosemary".

She said the baby, who was born at two minutes past nine on December 9, has been given "Charlotte" as a middle name after the prime minister's mum "who we miss so much".

The baby's full name is Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson.

Mrs Johnson said the couple's other child, Wilf, "has been stroking Romy's hair, giving big kisses and playing with his matchbox cars right next to her crib, just in case she feels like joining in too".

Wilf has been playing with his toys next to Romy's cot, Carrie Johnson said on Instagram. Credit: Carrie Johnson/Instagram

In her Instagram post, she added: "Thank you so much for the amazing maternity staff at UCLH for looking after us so well. We are so are so, grateful."

It is understood the prime minister was present throughout the birth.

At the time, a spokeswoman for the couple said: “Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson was born in April last year and was named in tribute to the doctor who helped saved the prime minister’s life when he was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 earlier that month.

The couple married during a secretly-planned wedding at Westminster Cathedral in May.