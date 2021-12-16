Pregnant women have been made a priority group to receive the Covid-19 vaccine as research shows they are at increased risk of suffering more serious illness from the virus.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on Thursday urged anyone pregnant to come forward and receive their vaccine as soon as possible.

Those who have already had two doses can book their booster if they had their second jab at least three months earlier.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the "majority of pregnant women who have been admitted to hospital with severe Covid-19 are unvaccinated", while the JCVI said there is "growing evidence" that they are at "increased risk of serious consequences from Covid-19”.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of the JCVI, said: “There is no evidence to suggest that Covid-19 vaccines used in pregnancy increase the risk of miscarriage, stillbirths, congenital abnormalities or birth complications.

“Having a UK-approved Covid-19 vaccine is safer than having Covid-19 itself.

“Women who are pregnant are strongly encouraged to have a first, second or booster vaccine dose as appropriate in order to better protect yourself and your baby from any serious consequences from Covid-19.”

A pregnant woman receives the Covid-19 vaccine in Havana, Cuba Credit: AP

New data has been published showing that 34 women have died in the UK after catching Covid while pregnant.

Four newborn babies have also died where medics said the cause of death was Covid-19.

In a snapshot of cases, 1,436 pregnant women were admitted to hospital between May 16 and the end of October this year with symptoms of Covid-19, of which 230 ended up in intensive care.

More than 96% of these women were unvaccinated.



Just 16 women in hospital had had two vaccine doses, showing the powerful effect of vaccines.

The figures relate to before the Omicron variant of coronavirus took hold.

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, from the UK Health Security Agency, said: “The serious risks posed to women who become infected with Covid-19 during pregnancy have become increasingly clear.

“We know that the vaccines used in the UK Covid-19 vaccination programme have been highly effective in preventing serious complications and those recommended for pregnant women have a good safety record.

“I would urge all pregnant women to come forward and get their vaccine without delay. This is the best way to protect you and your baby.”

Data from UKOSS and MBRRACE-UK suggests that clinical outcomes following Covid-19 in pregnant women have worsened over the course of the pandemic.

It found that more pregnant women with Covid-19 are experiencing more severe disease as the pandemic progresses, with more of those going to hospital being admitted to intensive care (7.9% in the first wave compared with 16% in the third wave).

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and Royal College of Midwives published a joint statement saying the government should ensure that there are no barriers of access to the vaccine, and should consider ways in which the system can prioritise pregnant women.

They said targets should be set to rapidly increase uptake of the vaccine in pregnant women and eliminate the disparities by ethnic group and socioeconomic status.

Gill Walton, chief executive of the RCM, said: “We are aware of reports of pregnant women waiting for hours in queues at walk-in centres or even when they have appointments and this is unacceptable.

“Providing clinics in or very near antenatal clinics, staffed by vaccination teams, is a great way to encourage uptake and will also ensure that midwives, already in short supply, aren’t taken away from their core work.

“It’s also vital that all vaccinators and vaccination centres are not only aware that pregnant women are recommended to be vaccinated and have the booster and pregnancy, but are trained in supporting them through the process too.”