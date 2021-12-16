A record 88,376 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Thursday, the highest number since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The figure is almost 10,000 more than the previous record of 78,610 set on Wednesday as the Omicron variant spreads across the country.

A further 146 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid.

Listen to our coronavirus podcast

A total of 51,360,987 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been delivered in the UK by December 15, Government figures show. This is a rise of 28,067 on the previous day.

Some 46,881,291 second doses have been delivered, an increase of 38,794.

A combined total of 25,477,345 booster and third doses have also been given, a day-on-day rise of 745,183.

Separate totals for booster and third doses are not available.

England

Cases rose by 77,229 in England, with a further 122 deaths reported.

This takes the overall death toll since the start of the outbreak to 144,708.

Scotland

In Scotland, where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday asked the public to limit contact before and after Christmas, cases rose by 5,951.

Deaths increased by 18, pushing the overall figure up to 12,200.

Wales

The number of positive tests rose by 2,889 in Wales but no further deaths were recorded.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health announced 2,237 positive cases and six deaths.