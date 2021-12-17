AJ Odudu has been forced to withdraw from the Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday due to injury, calling her experience on the show "a blast".

The TV presenter said: "I'm deeply upset that I am unable to perform in the final due to a torn ligament in my right ankle."

She and professional partner Kai Widdrington have been in the BBC show for the past 13 weeks and would have been tough competition against the other two couples in the final.

"Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been an incredible honour and to do it alongside someone as special, patient and devoted as Kai is something I'll treasure forever," Odudu said in a statement.

"Thank you to the Strictly family for the experience, the medical team for trying to get me back on my feet and mostly, to everyone at home for watching and supporting."

The final will still go ahead on Saturday, with couple John Whaite and Johannes Radebe facing Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice to win the Glitterball trophy.

Professional dancer Widdrington said on Friday: "Although neither of us wanted our journey to end this way, AJ’s health and safety are by far the most important things."

He added: "I’ve been absolutely honoured to get to dance with the incredible AJ Odudu for the last few months".

This year is the first Widdrington has featured on the show.