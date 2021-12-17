Sarah Everard’s killer expected to appeal against whole-life sentence in May

The police officer who murdered Sarah Everard is expected to challenge the length of his prison sentence at the Court of Appeal in early May.

Ex-PC Wayne Couzens was handed a whole-life term in September after kidnapping, raping and murdering the 33-year-old.

Couzens abducted Ms Everard as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on the evening of March 3.

The Metropolitan Police firearms officer, who had been “hunting” for a victim, used his warrant card and handcuffs to snatch the marketing executive off the street using Covid lockdown rules to make a false arrest.

In October, the Court of Appeal confirmed that an application to bring an appeal against Couzens’ sentence had been lodged.

A judge described Wayne Couzens' actions as “devastating, tragic and wholly brutal”. Credit: Metropolitan Police

On Friday, a Judicial Office spokesperson said the hearing is likely to be in early May, adding that the date is not fixed and may change.

Sentencing Couzens at the Old Bailey earlier this year, Lord Justice Fulford said the circumstances of the case were “devastating, tragic and wholly brutal” and were so exceptional that it warranted a whole-life order.

It was the first time the sentence had been imposed for a single murder of an adult not committed in the course of a terror attack.

The judge said: “The misuse of a police officer’s role such as occurred in this case in order to kidnap, rape and murder a lone victim is of equal seriousness as a murder for the purpose of advancing a political, religious or ideological cause.”