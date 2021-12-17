Police investigating the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Alec Baldwin film Rust have issued a search warrant for the actor's phone.

The warrant says "there may be evidence on the phone" that could be relevant to the case during which a prop gun went off, fatally injuring the cinematographer on the film set on October 21 in New Mexico.

Santa Fe Magistrates court issued the warrant, requested by the Sheriff’s Department, for the phone to be seized and searched.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died in the fatal shooting.

Court documents released on Thursday stated: “Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwin’s cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins.

“Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s).”

“Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation.

“Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production Rust in the course of interviews.”

Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set near Santa Fe.

Baldwin has said he did not know the gun contained a live round and that investigators must find out who put it in the weapon.

In an interview with Good Morning America following the incident, the 63-year-old actor was asked if he felt guilt over Hutchins' death.

He replied: "No. No. I feel that... someone is responsible for what happened and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me.

"Honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might've killed myself if I thought that I was responsible. And I don't say that lightly."

ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry reports on the actor's first interview since the incident

Days after the incident at the end of October, Baldwin paid tribute to Hutchins, describing her as his "friend".

He told journalists: "The day I arrived in Sante Fe to start shooting the film, I took her to dinner with Joel the director.

“We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.”

"There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion event," he added.