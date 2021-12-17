Play video

ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers reports on the latest Covid rules across the UK, as Wales introduces tougher measures over Christmas

More than 93,000 people have tested positive for Covid in the past day, in what is a new record as the highly infectious Omicron variant spreads.

It is the third day in a row the UK has broken its record number of Covid cases.

A total of 93,045 new people had a confirmed positive test result as of 9am on Friday 17 December, according to government data, bringing the total to 11,190,354 since the start of the pandemic.

111 deaths - within 28 days of a positive Covid test - have been recorded in the past 24 hours. This brings the UK's total Covid death toll to 147,048.

Between December 11 and December 17, 477,229 people had a confirmed positive test result. This is an increase of 38.6% compared to the previous seven days.

But there has been a decrease in Covid-related deaths this week, compared to the week before.

There were 111 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported on December 17.

Between December 11 and December 17, there have been 794 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. This shows a decrease of -4.5% compared to the previous seven days.

The new highly infectious Omicron Covid variant - which has spread across the UK - has led to an increase in infections in the past month.

New research suggests that two vaccine doses or previously being infected with Covid doesn't necessarily protect you from Omicron, with the variant capable of evading immunity compared to previous variants.

The total number of positive Covid cases recorded in the UK since the pandemic began now stands at 11,190,354.

Listen to the ITV News coronavirus podcast

England

In the past 24 hours, 83,693 positive Covid cases were recorded in England. This means 9,503,176 people have tested positive in the country since the start of the pandemic.

There were 98 Covid deaths in England in the past 24 hours. This brings the country's total Covid death toll to 127,828.

Wales

There were 3,129 Covid cases in Wales recorded in the past day. 549,702 positive Covid cases have been recorded in the country since March 2020.

There were three deaths - within 28 days of a positive Covid test - recorded in Wales in the past 24 hours. This means there have now been 6,504 Covid deaths in Wales.

Scotland

4,336 people tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland, according to government data for the last 24 hours. This brings Scotland's total number of Covid cases to 788,156.

There were seven Covid deaths recorded in Scotland for the past 24 hour period, bringing the country's total Covid death toll to 9,771.

Northern Ireland

1,887 positive Covid cases were recorded in Northern Ireland in the last day. Northern Ireland's total number of positive Covid cases now stands at 349,320.

Three Covid deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland, bringing their total to 349,320 Covid deaths.