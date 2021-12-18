A heartbroken dad said he is "utterly devastated" after four of his sons died in a house fire in Sutton after being left home alone.

Dalton Hoath paid tribute to the two sets of twins - Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan, aged three - as “bright, caring, loveable boys”.

They died after a fire ripped through a mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect on Thursday night. She has since been bailed to return to a south London police station in mid-January.

Mr Hoath said in a statement on Friday: “Myself and my family are utterly devastated by this tragic loss.

“They were bright, caring, loveable boys, but most of all Sons, Brothers, Grandsons, Great Grandsons, Nephews and Cousins.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services who did so much to try and save our boys, and also the local community who have come together at this difficult time.

“I would ask that my family are given time to grieve in private.

“They will be forever in my heart and thoughts, love Dad.”

Two sets of twins - Kyson, Bryson, Leyton and Logan, aged four and three - holding hands Credit: Facebook/Jason Hoath

Grandfather Jason Hoath also paid tribute on Facebook: “I am devastated to say that the horrendous house fire that took place in Sutton last night leading to four children loosing (sic) their life’s (sic) were my amazing smart and beautiful grandsons.

“(They were) taken too soon they will always be in our hearts and thoughts.

“Boys I love you forever. Grandad xxx”

Two sets of twins, Kyson, Bryson, Leyton and Logan died after a house fire in Sutton, south London

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, police confirmed the children were all brothers and named all four boys.

They died shortly after being rescued from the building, police said.

Chief Superintendent Dave Stringer, policing commander for Sutton, Croydon and Bromley, said: “The thoughts of everyone at the Metropolitan Police are with the family and friends of the four young boys who lost their lives in this tragic incident.

“We know it will have come as a great shock to the local community and as part of that community, we are here to offer whatever support we can.

A tribute left near the scene in Sutton, south London, where four children have died following a fire at a house. Credit: PA/Aaron Chown

“Local detectives continue to investigate and will be working with colleagues from the London Fire Brigade to determine what caused the fire and to investigate any other relevant matters.

“We will continue to work with the local authority and the wider community to support local residents as they come to terms with this tragic loss.”

Detectives continue to investigate the cause of the house fire.

Damage from the house fire in Sutton

Two of the boys were pupils at Westbourne Primary School in Sutton.

The school said it was "devastated" by the deaths: "Westbourne Primary School and its entire community are devastated at the news of the tragic loss of the four children; our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the family and anyone else affected by this heart-breaking event.

"We will continue to support the children, the staff, the families and the community through these very difficult times."

Neighbours and members of the community have been laying floral tributes, candles and teddy bears for the four children at the scene.

Tributes have been paid to the boys Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Matt Gray, manager of Sutton United football club, laid yellow-and-black team scarves outside the police cordon at the scene.

He said it was "such a tragic event to happen on our doorstep" and "a huge shock and obviously very devastating."

Reverend Frances Arnold, the priest of the local St Nicholas church, said: "It’s a great shock and tragic loss of life, young children, and so we’ll continue to offer our prayers for the family, the friends, the community here, the emergency services."