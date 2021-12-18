A police officer has been sacked for using the P-word in Whatsapp message to a colleague.

PC Harry Chandler, who was based in north-east London, used the racial slur when chatting to another police officer about which area of London to rent a flat in, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The damning message was uncovered by investigators looking into the sharing of photos of the murder scene of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman.

Regulators found the message on PC Jamie Lewis' phone, one of two Met Police officers jailed for two years and nine months for taking and sharing photos of Ms Smallman and Ms Henry after they were murdered in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, in June 2020.

Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis were jailed after sharing crime scene photos of the murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman

PC Chandler, who admitted using the racial slur, had been dismissed without notice after allegations of gross misconduct were proven at a two-day disciplinary hearing, which concluded on Friday, the IOPC said.

He will not be able to work within the police service again.

IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said: “PC Chandler’s offensive use of language in his WhatsApp messages came to light while we investigated the photographs taken at the scene of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry’s murders, by former Met officers Jamie Lewis and Deniz Jaffer.

“His dismissal sends a clear message that the use of offensive language, whether on or off duty, is wholly unacceptable.”

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman.

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker, who leads the North East Command Unit of the Metropolitan Police, said: “Using language of this nature is utterly unacceptable and will not be tolerated. PC Chandler has rightly been held to account for his actions.”

