Singer Rod Stewart and his son have pleaded guilty to battery in an assault case from New Year's Eve in 2019.

The incident involved a security guard at an exclusive Florida hotel.

Court records released on Friday show Stewart, 76, and his son Sean, 41, entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor charges of simple battery.

Stewart's attorney Guy Fronstin said: "No one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation.

"Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high profile proceeding would cause."

Sean Stewart, the son of Rocker Rod Stewart Credit: AP Photo/Nick Ut

Stewart is a British member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.

His hits include 'Da Ya Think I'm Sexy', 'You're In My Heart', 'Hot Legs', and 'Maggie May'.

The plea agreement, dated and signed Monday, means Stewart and his son will not have to appear in court and formal adjudication of the charge was withheld.

There will be no trial and neither will do any jail time or be required to pay fines and won't be placed on probation, Mr Fronstin said.

The pair were accused of assaulting security guard Jessie Dixon at the luxury Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach on December 31, 2019 after they were not allowed entry into a private New Year's Eve party.

Dixon said in court papers that Stewart punched him in the rib cage with a closed fist and that Sean shoved him.

A spokesperson for Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, said Dixon agreed with the outcome of the case.