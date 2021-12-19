Covid: Which countries have put the UK on the red list as Omicron cases spike?

As the UK continues to experience a huge surge in Omicron cases, countries have decided to place strict restrictions on travellers coming from Britain.

The new Covid variant now accounts for around 80% of infections in London and about 60% in England, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

In a bid to stem the infections rising in their own country, Germany and France have placed curbs on the people allowed in from the UK and strict testing measures are in place for those who enter.

Germany

Germany is tightening its rules on travel from the UK, with only German citizens and residents, their partners and children, and transit passengers allowed to travel to the country from Britain.

Anyone entering Germany from Britain will need a negative PCR test and is required to quarantine for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status.

The new rules will come into force from 11pm GMT on Sunday (midnight on Monday Germany time).

The Robert-Koch-Institut announced the new rules on Saturday as it classified the UK as a virus variant area of concern, the highest Covid risk level.

It said the restrictions could last until at least January 3.

France

France has implemented new restrictions on travellers arriving from the UK - only those with a "compelling reason" will be allowed into the country from Britain from 11pm GMT on Friday 17 December.

The "compelling reasons" include being a French and EU citizen, and their partners and children, or UK nationals who are registered as resident in France returning to the country. The full list of reasons can be found here.

You will not be able to travel to France for tourism or business.

Those allowed to enter France will need to provide evidence of a negative PCR or TAG test taken less than 24 hours in advance, and must isolate for at least two days - the requirement to self-isolate can be lifted after 48 hours on condition a negative test is presented.

Free NHS lateral flow and PCR tests will not be accepted by France - travellers have to purchase travel tests through a private company.

Before departure from the UK to France, travellers must also fill out a digital form - stating their address for their stay in France - and a sworn statement confirming the absence of Covid symptoms and of any contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the 14 days before travelling to France.