Simon Cowell leads tributes to Il Divo singer Carlos Marín who has died aged 53

Simon Cowell has lead tributes to Spanish singer Carlos Marin - a member of the classical singing quartet Il Divo - who has died aged 53.

Cowell, who formed the classical crossover group in 2003 under his SyCo record label, wrote on Twitter he was "devastated" by the news.

“I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now,” Cowell said. “I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you.”

Marin had been performing with his bandmates - American tenor David Miller, French singer Sebastien Izambard and Swiss tenor Urs Buhler - in a Christmas UK tour earlier this month, but the group began postponing its shows.

On Thursday, they confirmed Marin was in hospital and said members were "hoping and praying for a speedy recovery".

Marin was reportedly taken to hospital in Manchester and was in intensive care, according to Spanish news website El Espanol.

The cause of this death has not been confirmed.

The members of Il Divo paid tribute to the baritone on Sunday, tweeting: "It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away.

"He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.

"For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend.

"We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love -- David, Sebastien and Urs."

Television presenter Lorraine Kelly tweeted: “This is so sad. I had the joy of interviewing Carlos and Il Divo many times over the years. He was such a class act. Thoughts with everyone who loved him”.

Bruno Tonioli, a judge on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, wrote: "We had the best time putting together the first @ildivoofficial performance 17 yeas ago. Great voice, great man, a true passionate spirit with wicked sense of humour. We will miss you. So sad.”

Australian singer-songwriter and former frontman of pop duo Savage Garden, Darren Hayes, said on Twitter: “To the family, friends and fans of Carlos Marin I send my deepest condolences … I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Il Divo was created by Simon Cowell in 2003, inspired by opera group The Three Tenors, which included Pavarotti.

It went on to sell more than 30 million copies of its albums worldwide.

