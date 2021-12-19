Piers Corbyn is understood to have been arrested on suspicion of encouraging people to attack MPs' offices.

The Metropolitan Police said the man – who it did not name – was arrested in south London in the early hours of Sunday.

“The arrest relates to a video posted online in which people were encouraged to burn down MPs’ offices,” the force said.

Hours earlier, the Met said it was assessing a video which appears to show Mr Corbyn, 74, calling for MPs’ offices to be burned down.

The video shared on social media shows the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticising politicians who voted for Covid restrictions.

After decrying “those scum who have decided to go ahead with introducing new fascism”, the 73-year-old tells a crowd in the video: “You’ve got to get a list of them… and if your MP is one of them, go to their offices and, well, I would recommend burning them down, OK. But I can’t say that on air. I hope we’re not on air.”

Priti Patel called for the police to take "strong action" against him.

In a post on Twitter, the Home Secretary said: "The Piers Corbyn video is sickening. I back the police to take the strongest possible action against him."