Rose Ayling-Ellis’s history-making Strictly win watched by 11 million

An average of 11 million people tuned in to watch soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis make history as the first deaf winner of Strictly Come Dancing.

The actress triumphed in the BBC One show alongside partner Giovanni Pernice, defeating Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe, the first all-male pairing on the show.

An average of 11 million people watched the final, giving BBC One a 57.8% share in the overnight ratings.

The show peaked with 12.3 million watching.

Ratings have increased over the series and the numbers for the final mark a significant increase on the launch show in September, which was watched by an average of seven million viewers.

Disability equality charity Scope has described Ayling-Ellis’s participation in the show as a “massive step forward” for disability representation.

During the live final – which went ahead without contestant AJ Odudu who pulled out on Friday due to an ankle injury – both couples performed three dances.

Ayling-Ellis, who is the show’s first deaf contestant, and Pernice dazzled by performing a quickstep, their couple’s choice routine and a showdance.

After their Romeo and Juliet-inspired showdance to The Rose by Bette Middler, Ayling-Ellis said: “I’ve become more me than I’ve ever been because of Strictly.”

Both pairs had matching scores during the final, with both receiving a perfect 40 for their revisited favourite dances and their showdances. However, the judges’ marks did not count towards the final result, which was solely down to the public vote.

Strictly Come Dancing will return on Christmas Day for a festive special on BBC One.

