Babies survive Kentucky tornado in bathtub torn from their home by twister

ITV News Reporter Sam Holder tells the miracle tale

Two babies survived a tornado in Kentucky after the bathtub they were placed in for safety was ripped from their home.

Kaden, 15 months, and three-month-old Dallas were put in a bathtub by their grandmother Clara Lutz to protect them from deadly tornadoes in the US state of Kentucky.

Ms Kutz put the children in the bathroom with a blanket, a pillow, and a Bible, before the house started to shake.

The bath tub was found upturned in Ms Lutz's garden. Credit: WFIE/CNN

"I felt the rumbling, I felt the shaking of the house. The next thing I knew the tub had lifted and it was out of my hands, I couldn't hold on", she told local TV network WFIE-TV.The Hopkins County resident was then hit on the head by the water tank from the bath as it was ripped from the floor.

After the tornado passed Ms Lutz desperately searched for her grandchildren, but couldn't find them amidst the wreckage.

"I was looking everywhere to see where the tub may be I had no clue at all where these babies [were].

"All I could say was, 'Lord please bring my babies back safely. Please, I beg thee," she said.

Clara Lutz describes the moment a tornado ripped a bath tub - with her two grandchildren inside - from her hands

Local law enforcement officials found the bath upturned in her garden. Kaden and Dallas were underneath and still dry from the rain.

Three-month-old Dallas had a large bump on his head and was taken to hospital with some bleeding but it stopped by the time they arrived.

Tornadoes have devastated the US over the past week, and at least 90 people have died. Last Monday, two-month-old Oaklynn Charleigh Koon became the youngest victim of the Kentucky tornadoes after she died from her injuries sustained in the storm.