The UK has reported more than 90,000 new cases of Covid for the third time in just seven days as Omicron continued to spread across the UK.

There were 91,743 new cases in the UK on Monday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said there had been 8,044 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 reported across the UK.

This brings the total confirmed cases of the variant in the UK to 45,145.

The government also said a further 44 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 bringing the death toll to 147,261.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 172,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Omicron has been spreading rapidly across the UK and is already dominant in London.

The latest figures show hospitalisations have risen by 35% in a week in the capital with almost 2,000 Covid patients now occupying hospital beds.

England

There were 76,065 new cases of Covid in England on Monday and a further 35 deaths.

Scotland

There were no new deaths from Covid in Scotland on Monday but the government confirmed 6,734 new cases.

Wales

Wales reported 6,796 new cases of Covid on Monday and a further eight deaths.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland reported a single Covid death on Monday and 2,148 new cases.

