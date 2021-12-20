HBO's trailer of Return to Hogwarts to mark the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter film franchise

TV streaming service HBO Max has released its trailer of Return to Hogwarts, a reunion special to mark the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter film franchise.

The programme - due to air on New Year's Day on Sky and streaming service Now in the UK - will see the Harry Potter cast, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, reunite with filmmaker Chris Colombus to discuss and revisit magical scenes and memories from the film series.

The trailer features clips as cast members return to classic locations, such as the famous Platform 9 3/4 and Hogwarts’ Great Hall.

Radcliffe, who starred as the titular boy wizard, says in the teaser video: “The thing that scared me the most was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done.

“And there’s something so joyous about seeing everyone, and being like ‘It wasn’t though’.”

He later adds: “I wouldn’t be the person I am without so many people here.”

Watson, who played Hermione Granger, also says: “It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed.”

She later adds: ''When things get really dark, and times are really hard, there's something about Harry Potter that makes life richer.

Grint, who played Ron Weasley, says: "I think this is the perfect time to sit down with everyone and reminisce."

He continues: 'It's a strong bond that we'll always have' as the trio embrace in the Gryffindor common room.

The reunion special will also feature Helena Bonham (who played Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Bonnie Wright (Ginnie Weasley).

In the trailer, Carter, recalls that one of her highlights was when she had to pretend to be Hermione, who was pretending to be Bellatrix.

Fiennes also reveals in the trailer that his sister’s children encouraged him to play the villain Voldemort.