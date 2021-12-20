Some northern parts of the UK could see snowfall on Christmas Day, the Met Office has said.

Scotland, the far north of England and Northern Ireland are most likely to get a white Christmas, particularly on higher ground.

But exactly which areas will get snow is still unclear, the weather forecaster said.

Helen Caughey, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “With colder air meeting milder air over the UK, the specific details of the forecast for Christmas Day are still a little uncertain.

“Milder air moves north-east over much of the country by the middle of the week, with spells of rain for most at times, which will turn to snow over higher ground in northern Scotland initially.

“The boundary between the milder and colder air is then forecast to sink south later on Christmas Eve and through Christmas Day, introducing colder, clearer conditions for some.

“However exactly where this boundary gets to is hard to pin down at the moment, and is key as to where can expect any snow over Christmas.”

Snow covers houses at Hexham, Northumberland, on December 25 2020 Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

The Met Office says rain will be expected across the UK from Wednesday.

Sleet, snow and ice are predicted over higher ground in Scotland on Wednesday and snow is expected on Thursday. On Christmas Eve, there could be blizzards.

But for areas further south, the weather is expected to remain mild and cloudy with some rain.

There could also be fog across southern parts of England and Wales on Christmas Eve, which could affect travel.