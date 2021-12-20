Primary school teacher sacked after being caught kicking and slapping horse

Play video

A woman filmed slapping and kicking a horse last month has been sacked from her job as a primary school teacher in Leicestershire.

In a brief statement from Mowbray Education Trust, they confirmed Sarah Moulds had been sacked.

The video shared by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs in November showed Ms Moulds hitting and kicking the horse after it canters into a road before guiding into the back of a van.

The woman was reportedly a member of the Cottesmore Hunt who condemned the video saying such behaviour "will not be tolerated."Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs called the footage "shocking", while the RSPCA said it was "upsetting".After it was shared the woman was removed from her volunteer leadership position at the Pony Club, which organises horse rides for children.

They said at the time: "The welfare of horses and ponies is of the utmost importance to The Pony Club, therefore the lady in question has been removed from her voluntary position as a team organiser for a Branch."

In response to the video The Hunting Office said it "expects the highest level of animal welfare at all times - both on and off the hunting field - and condemns the actions taken by this individual, who is not a member of the hunting associations.”

The incident is being investigated by the RSPCA.