ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship outlines the Queen's plans to stay in Windsor for the first Christmas since the death of Philip

The Queen has cancelled her plans to celebrate Christmas in Sandringham and will instead remain in Windsor.

There will still be family visiting Windsor over the festive period, with precautions followed in line with government advice.

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship reported the 95-year-old monarch's decision is a "personal one" and has been taken as a precautionary measure.

Most years, the Queen invites her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to join her at Buckingham Palace before she departs for her annual Christmas stay at Sandringham.

The news comes as the highly transmissible Omicron variant sweeps the country, with the UK reporting more than 90,000 new cases of Covid for the third time in just seven days on Monday.

On Monday the Prime Minister said no further Covid restrictions will be imposed in England for now, but Boris Johnson warned the introduction of further rules is still on the table.

Last Thursday, it was reported that the Queen had cancelled her traditional pre-Christmas family lunch planned for this week.

It is understood the decision was a precaution, with a Buckingham Palace source suggesting the meal could put too many people’s Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead.