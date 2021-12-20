Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice has announced part of his next solo tour will be available with British Sign Language (BSL) signed performances.

The 31-year-old won this year's series with actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who made history by becoming the show's first deaf contestant.

Her appearance on the show has already led to a surge in interest in learning BSL, with one website recording a 2,844% increase in signups for their free trial training programmes.

Pernice has also acknowledged the positive impact she's had on him, writing on social media: "You have given me thousands of reasons to be proud of you. The way you inspire me and always cheer me up, I am really grateful to have you in my life."

Now he's revealed three of his This Is Me tour dates will be available with BSL. They are:

Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow - 5 April

Bridgewater Hall, Manchester - 8 April

Beck Theatre, Hayes - 14 May

