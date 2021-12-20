Play video

ITV News Wales and West Correspondent Rupert Evelyn reports on the royal recognition given to the teenager who's turned tragedy into Christmas cheer

In 2015, Jake Skinner's sister died on Christmas Day.

Every year since then he's paid tribute to her by lighting up the outside of their home in festive decorations, all in aid of charity.

His efforts have struck a chord with the public who have donated increasing amounts of money ever since the first festive display.

This year the display means even more to the 14-year-old, after his grandmother died earlier in the year.

Jake was given an award and a trip to Kensington Palace. Credit: ITV News

His illuminations have taken Jake to new heights too, meeting Prince William and receiving an award at Kensington Palace.

"It is 100% Jake's work, all his own," Jake's father Jeff said. "If I come out and try to help he goes mad."

