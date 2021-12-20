Will and Kate share festive glance at Westminster Abbey Christmas carol

Play video

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas airs Christmas Eve at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub

William and Kate have been filmed sharing a festive glance with one another in new footage of the Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were watching a performance by Ellie Goulding as she sang ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’.

Kate is hosting the concert called ‘Together At Christmas’ which will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve.

Leona Lewis, Ellie Goulding and Tom Walker were among those who sang at the event Credit: PA

She invited a number of people from her charities and others from communities she had visited through the past year.

The Duchess wanted to bring them together to thank them for going above and beyond during 2021.

It will include Mila Sneddon, the five-year-old girl from Falkirk who has been battling leukaemia and first met Kate, who Mila called the ‘real life princess’, in May.

Kate with five-year-old Mila Sneddon Credit: PA

Prince William’s cousin, Princess Beatrice, is seated in the row behind him with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The event was filmed on December 8 at the Abbey.

The Duchess of Cambridge's family, including her parents, Michael (right) and Carol (second right), take their seats. Credit: PA

It was originally due to be broadcast on the BBC but the carol concert was switched to ITV after a souring of relations between the royal palace and Prince William.

It followed a documentary by the BBC’s Media Editor, Amol Rajan, which made claims about the relationship between the places and the press.

