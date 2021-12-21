The UK has reported more than 90,000 new cases of Covid for the fourth time in just seven days as Omicron continued to spread across the UK.

There were 90,629 new cases reported in the UK on Tuesday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said there had been 15,363 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 reported across the UK.

This brings the total confirmed cases of the variant in the UK to 60,508.

The government also said a further 172 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 147,433.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 173,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Omicron has been spreading rapidly across the UK and is already dominant in London.

England

There were 80,916 new cases of Covid in England on Tuesday and a further 154 deaths.

It means that the death toll in England stands at 128,166, with the total number of cases being 9,810,446.

Scotland

There were nine new deaths from Covid in Scotland on Tuesday and the government confirmed 5,242 new cases.

The death toll is now 9,790, with the total number of cases being 811,927.

Wales

Wales reported 2,375 new cases of Covid on Tuesday and a further six deaths.

The death toll in Wales stands at 6,522, with the total number of cases being 562,333.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland reported three more Covid deaths on Tuesday and 2,096 new cases.

The death toll stands at 2,955 and the total number of cases is 357,437.